Delhi Eco Survey: AAP govt's tax collection sees 36% growth; per capita income 14.18% growth

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled the Delhi Economic Survey in the Assembly. According to the survey report, the per capita income of Delhi at current prices reached at the level of Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday tabled the Delhi Economic Survey in the Assembly. According to the survey report, the per capita income of Delhi at current prices reached at the level of Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21. ''The Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 estimated at Rs 4,44,768 registering a growth of 14.18 per cent over the previous year,'' it said.

Delhi's per capita income has always been around 2.6 times higher when compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices, it noted.

''Overall economic activity in Delhi has recovered faster compared to the national level, past the pre-pandemic levels. In the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with a growth of 9.14 per cent and 9.18 per cent, respectively is based on a low base effect and inherent strengths of the economy,'' it said.

The Delhi government’s revenue receipts consist of tax revenue, non-tax revenue and grants-in-aid/other receipts from the Centre.

The survey report added that tax collection of the Delhi government registered a tremendous growth of 36 per cent during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to the negative growth of 19.53 per cent in 2020-21 (due to COVID-19 pandemic).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

