Left Menu

New Zealand's foreign minister to visit counterpart in China

We are also very opposed to any suggestions that other countries might support Russias illegal invasion of Ukraine. But Hipkins said it was nevertheless time to reestablish in-person ties with China after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.China is a very important relationship to New Zealand and obviously travel between New Zealand and China has been quite restricted at the diplomatic level over the last few years, Hipkins said.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:57 IST
New Zealand's foreign minister to visit counterpart in China
Nanaia Mahuta Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday.

But the visit comes at an awkward time, with Chinese President Xi Jinping planning to visit Moscow this week, giving a diplomatic boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court announced it wants to put him on trial for alleged war crimes.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand's position on Russia remained unchanged.

“We are emphatically opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” Hipkins said. “We are also very opposed to any suggestions that other countries might support Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.” But Hipkins said it was nevertheless time to reestablish in-person ties with China after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“China is a very important relationship to New Zealand and obviously travel between New Zealand and China has been quite restricted at the diplomatic level over the last few years,” Hipkins said. “So it is important we reestablish those in-person opportunities to engage.” Mahuta said New Zealand's relationship with China was complex and wide-ranging, and noted the two countries had recently marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“China is integral to New Zealand's economic recovery but our relationship is far broader — spanning cultural, educational and sporting links,'' Mahuta said in a statement.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and New Zealand exporters rely on China to buy milk products and other agricultural goods.

Mahuta said that while she was in China, she planned to raise New Zealand's concerns about human rights and security, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also planned to discuss issues the two countries cooperate on, including trade and the environment.

She said that during her two days in Beijing, she would also meet with business leaders and hold a breakfast roundtable with female leaders.

Mahuta plans to leave for China on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023