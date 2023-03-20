Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Russia's position on Ukraine during Xi visit

Left Menu

Xi was due to arrive in Moscow around 1030 GMT and to hold one-to-one "informal" talks with Putin on Monday afternoon, followed by dinner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin will provide Chinese President Xi Jinping with detailed "clarifications" on Russia's point of view on the Ukraine conflict during Xi's state visit to Russia that begins on Monday, the Kremlin said.

During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in a peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Beijing last month. "One way or another, the topics that figured in this plan will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine" between Putin and Xi, Peskov said.

"But here, of course, exhaustive clarifications will be given by President Putin, so that President Xi can get a first-hand view of the current moment from the Russian side." China's 12-point paper, which called for dialogue between the two sides, contained no roadmap for how to end the war, now in its 13th month. Ukraine cautiously welcomed it but the United States was dismissive, given China's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion.

Xi was due to arrive in Moscow around 1030 GMT and to hold one-to-one "informal" talks with Putin on Monday afternoon, followed by dinner. Formal talks are scheduled for Tuesday. Asked if China could become an intermediary between Moscow and Washington, Peskov declined to answer directly.

"For the time being, we see a continuing line on preventing any slowdown in hostilities. Washington, the State Department and the U.S. National Security Council are talking about this openly and officially," he said. Moscow accuses the United States and other Western countries of pouring weapons into Ukraine in order to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia. Washington and its allies say they are arming Ukraine to help it defend against an unprovoked Russian invasion and imperial-style land grab.

"The United States is sticking to its position, which is aimed at further provoking the conflict, preventing any decrease in the intensity of hostilities and pumping weapons into Ukraine," Peskov said.

