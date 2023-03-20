UP: Bangladeshi national held while trying to cross over into India without valid documents
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border here on Monday for allegedly trying to cross over into India without valid documents, a senior official said.
Riyaz Molal, who was on his way to India from Nepal, was arrested without valid documents by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal and the police in the Nichlaul area, Superintendent of Police Mahrajganj Dr Kaustubh said.
A case has been registered and the intelligence bureau has been informed about the matter, the SP added.
