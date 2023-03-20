Left Menu

Seventeen EU countries, Norway agree to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine and own stockpiles

"The project opens the way for EU Member States and Norway to proceed along two paths: a two-year, fast-track procedure for 155mm artillery rounds and a seven-year project to acquire multiple ammunition types," the agency said in a statement. The countries signed a so-called project arrangement, setting out the terms of reference for their joint procurement effort.

The countries signed a so-called project arrangement, setting out the terms of reference for their joint procurement effort.

The countries signed a so-called project arrangement, setting out the terms of reference for their joint procurement effort. The document is a precursor to starting talks with industry with the aim of signing contracts. "Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and Norway have signed," the agency said.

"More Member States have already expressed their intent to join the initiative soon following national procedures."

