'ED, CBI pursue Oppn leaders but allow Interpol to give lifesaver to Mehul Choksi': Cong slams govt

The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over fugitive Mehul Choksi's reported removal from the Interpol database of Red Notices, alleging that while the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI pursue Opposition leaders with ''great vigour'', they allow a lifesaver to the wanted diamantaire.

The name of Choksi wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, people in the know of the development said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remained tight-lipped on the development.

Tagging a media report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, ''Modi Sarkar ke Do Bhai ED aur CBI pursue Opposition leaders with great vigour in furtherance of the PM's politics of vendetta & intimidation. But they allow Interpol to give a lifesaver to Mehul Choksi!'' In a tweet, the Congress said the prime minister must answer as to when will he bring back Choksi to the country. ''He is a fugitive since five years, how much more time is needed?'' the party asked.

The Red Notice is highest form of alert issued by the 195-member country-strong Interpol to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

