UP govt to provide sports kits to every village panchayat by next year: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government will provide sports kits to every village panchayat by next year, an official spokesman said.

Speaking at the sports kits distribution ceremony, the chief minister also said the work is going on war footing to build playgrounds in 30,000 villages, along with separate open gyms for men and women, mini stadiums in blocks and stadiums in districts. The chief minister appealed to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal to lead the mission to keep the villages clean and beautiful and develop them into centres of harmony and cohesion.

''Youth and Women's Mangal Dal are the basis of India's prosperity, which can realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliant India,'' the CM said, advising the youth and Mahila Mangal Dal to understand their responsibility in the society and also report about illegal activities going on in their surroundings to the police.

The chief minister also handed over appointment letters to six international players who got jobs as coaches on an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, the statement added.

