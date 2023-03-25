Victory over Left-wing extremism looks imminent, says Amit Shah; lauds CRPF's role in tackling Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the fight against Left-wing extremism (LWE) seems to be in the final stage of victory in the country and the supreme sacrifices made by the CRPF personnel battling the menace has a huge contribution in it. Speaking at the 84th Raising Day event of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he also appealed to the force to continue its valiant fight against the LWE till the menace is not wiped out completely.

Highlighting the role of CRPF in the fight against Naxalism, he said the credit to wipe out hindrances in the path of development in Maoist-hit areas goes to the CRPF personnel.

''CRPF strongly fought against Left-wing extremism and achieved success on all fronts. The force has also displayed an example of organizational skill by establishing coordination with the local police,'' Shah said.

Incidents of LWE violence declined by 76 percent in the country as compared to 2010 and at the same time loss of lives (of civilians and security personnel) also went down by 78 percent, he added.

Noting the role of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said the two agencies have been acting strongly to stop funding to LWE.

Shah said the CRPF's annual celebration is being held for the first time in an LWE-affected area, and that too in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

The event was held at the Karanpur camp of the 201st battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action(CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF, which is located around 20 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district.

Bastar division which has been struggling with the LWE for the last over three decades comprises seven districts - Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayapur, and Bijapur. The CRPF is extensively deployed in the south Bastar region that comprises Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur districts, which have witnessed several major Maoist attacks and counter-offensive operations by security forces led by the CRPF.

