Maha: Two held for fabricating documents to avail vehicle loans

Cops seized nine motorcycles worth Rs 6.3 lakh from the duo, while a third suspect is on the run, said Pramod Badakh from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police. The duo told the police that they along with another person availed loans from banks and financial institutions by faking others documents, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:42 IST
Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested two persons for availing vehicle loans using fake documents, an official said on Saturday. Cops seized nine motorcycles worth Rs 6.3 lakh from the duo, while a third suspect is on the run, said Pramod Badakh from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police. The arrests came on the complaint of a man who said some persons had availed loans worth Rs 5.21 lakh between December 2022 and February 2023 by fabricating his PAN and Aadhaar cards. Police used technical and intelligence inputs to zero in on Sanjay Bala Parab (44) and Mohammad Mustaq Yusuf Bohra (50) and arrest them. The duo told the police that they along with another person availed loans from banks and financial institutions by faking others’ documents, the official said. The search is ongoing to nab the third suspect, he added.

