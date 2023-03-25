Maha: 68-year-old man rapes woman after spiking her drink in Panvel

No arrest is made so far. The man had allegedly befriended a 26-year-old woman while travelling from Alibaug to Roha towns in Raigad district and stayed in touch with her, an official said. Some days back, he invited the woman to Panvel under some pretext and took her to a lodge where he laced her drink with some substance and raped her, the official said. A case has been registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

