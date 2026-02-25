Left Menu

Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy Claims

A Delhi court extended the police custody of five Indian Youth Congress members who staged a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit. The Delhi Police argued the protest was premeditated, requiring further investigation into its planning and hierarchy. Nine arrests have been made so far.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:48 IST
A Delhi court has extended the police custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members involved in a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protest, held at Bharat Mandapam, prompted the Delhi Police to argue for more time to investigate its supposed structured orchestration.

The police presented the case as a planned conspiracy, noting structured role assignments, concealment tactics, and coordinated movement among the accused. They requested additional custodial interrogation to uncover the conspiracy's hierarchy, funding, and inter-state collaboration.

The court heard pleas from both the prosecution and defense, ultimately granting a four-day extension. The investigation continues, with nine individuals arrested, as authorities conduct forensic analysis and seek further evidence to unravel the protest's intricate planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

