Body of Delhi man recovered from well

The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from a well in southwest Delhis Dhaula Kuan, police said on Sunday. A woman visited the Subroto Park police post on Saturday and informed that her friend Pawan had fallen into a well at the PWD park in Dhaula Kuan, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:06 IST
Body of Delhi man recovered from well
The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from a well in southwest Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Pawan. He was a resident of Haryana's Faridabad and was in a private job, they said. A woman visited the Subroto Park police post on Saturday and informed that her friend Pawan had fallen into a well at the PWD park in Dhaula Kuan, officials said. With the help of the fire department and divers, Pawan's body was recovered from the well and his father and cousin were informed about his death, police said. The body was taken to a hospital for medical examination and autopsy, a senior police official said. According to a statement, the woman said as the area was dark, Pawan fell down the well accidentally.

The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and the body was handed over to his family members, police said, adding inquest proceedings under progress to ascertain the cause of death. Pawan is survived by his wife and two children -- a three-year-old son and a six-months-old girl, they added.

