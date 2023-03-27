PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK ministers set to toughen migration bill to head off rightwing rebellion - Battle over Liberty Steel customer Aartee Bright Bar intensifies after court ruling

- China's economic rebound weaker than expected, warns Maersk Overview

- Britain's Home Office ministers on Monday are expected to commit to further restrictions to migrants' rights in a bid to head off a rebellion by Tory backbenchers over the new Illegal Migration bill. - The fight for control over Britain's largest distributor of steel products intensified after a judge put Aartee Bright Bar into compulsory liquidation.

- China's economic rebound is weaker than expected as consumers emerge "stunned" after pandemic-induced disruptions and a government crackdown on real estate leverage, warned AP Møller-Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)