PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
Headlines - UK ministers set to toughen migration bill to head off rightwing rebellion - Battle over Liberty Steel customer Aartee Bright Bar intensifies after court ruling - China's economic rebound weaker than expected, warns Maersk Overview - Britain's Home Office ministers on Monday are expected to commit to further restrictions to migrants' rights in a bid to head off a rebellion by Tory backbenchers over the new Illegal Migration bill.
