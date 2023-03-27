Left Menu

SC to hear Mohammed Faizal's plea against non-withdrawal of notification disqualifying him as MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Tuesday NCP leader Mohammed Faizal's plea against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing a notification disqualifying him as an MP upon his conviction and 10-year sentence that was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the former Lakshadweep parliamentarian, that the person has not been reinstated as an MP despite his conviction and sentence being stayed by the high court.

Singhvi said the appeal of the Union Territory against the high court order is coming up for hearing before another apex court bench on Tuesday. ''Tag this with the SLP (of Lakshadweep),'' said the bench.

Singhvi, appearing for the Nationalist Congress Party leader, said the Lok Sabha was ''prompt to disqualify Faizal as an MP immediately after he was convicted and sentenced by a local court in January this year, but his membership has not been restored yet despite the high court staying the conviction''.

Faizal stood disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction in an attempt to murder case by a sessions court in Kavaratti, according to a notification issued on January 13 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In his petition filed in the apex court through advocate K R Sasiprabhu, Faizal said the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the high court on January 25.

