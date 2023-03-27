NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief, MCD over sexual abuse of minor girl by peon at civic school

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi government, city police chief and the MCD over the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl by a peon of a municipal school, officials said on Monday.

The National Human Rights Commission has sought detailed reports from them, including action taken against employees concerned, current status of investigation and status of the counselling and statutory relief provided to the victim and the aggrieved family, within four weeks, they said.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the media report of alleged sexual abuse of a minor by a peon of a municipal school in east Delhi.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim's human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, Government of Delhi, the commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the commissioner of police, Delhi, it said.

Furthermore, the MCD is also expected to ensure that proper guidelines are issued to all schools under their jurisdiction to make sure that there should not be any delays on the part of the school authorities in reporting the incidents to the police so that the perpetrators are nabbed without any hesitation, the statement said.

The report must also contain whether state or Delhi Legal Service Authority has awarded compensation to the victim irrespective of the trial taking place, or offender was traced or identified in terms of Section 357(4) CrPC, and if yes, the quantum of compensation is also to be included in the report, it added.

According to the media report on March 24, the victim was injected with sedatives before four men took turns raping her, and after the alleged assault, the suspect brought her back to the school. The victim narrated the incident to her mother when she returned home injured the same day, but the family, ostensibly worried about reputation and the victim's future, decided not to involve the police, the statement said.

