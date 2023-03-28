Left Menu

Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:57 IST
Russia's navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram account.

"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres (62.14 miles), was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."

