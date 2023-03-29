Left Menu

Moment politicians stop using religion in politics, hate speeches will go away: SC

The top court said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves. Everyday fringe elements are making speeches to vilify others including on TV and public forums, the bench said while hearing a contempt petition against various state authorities for failing to register FIRs against those making hate speeches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:45 IST
Moment politicians stop using religion in politics, hate speeches will go away: SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches and said the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics, such speeches will go away. The top court said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves. A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna referred to speeches of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying people from remote areas and nook and corner used to gather to hear them. Wondering against how many people can courts initiate contempt action, the bench said why cannot the people of India take a pledge to not vilify other citizens or communities. ''Everyday fringe elements are making speeches to vilify others including on TV and public forums,'' the bench said while hearing a contempt petition against various state authorities for failing to register FIRs against those making hate speeches. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also pointed out a derogatory speech made in Kerala by a man against a particular community and questioned that petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has selectively pointed out the incidents of hate speeches in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023