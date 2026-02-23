Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: A Delicate Balancing Act Amidst Tariff Changes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated it's premature to comment on US tariff changes. The US Supreme Court ruled against Trump-era tariffs. India-US postponed trade talks to revise negotiations. Sitharaman emphasized India's commitment to global trade agreements for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed caution in reacting to recent tariff changes announced by the US, following the Supreme Court's decision against Trump-era measures. She noted that it is too early for definitive comments as the Indian commerce ministry is assessing the situation.

The US imposed a 10 percent tariff, later increased to 15 percent, on imports from various countries, including India. Sitharaman emphasized the need for careful analysis before making any statements regarding the impact on India's economy and trade strategies. The ministry is tasked with monitoring developments and organizing future negotiations.

India and the US have decided to postpone the planned meeting of their chief negotiators. Despite current challenges, Sitharaman reaffirmed India's commitment to pursuing global trade deals, having already secured agreements with several countries and regions, emphasizing the importance of expanding India's economic reach.

