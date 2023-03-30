US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bank fears fade, focus on inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as fears of a banking crisis eased, while investor focus turned to key consumer spending data for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.83 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 32,807.43. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.93 points, or 0.47%, at 4,046.74, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.21 points, or 0.71%, to 12,010.45 at the opening bell.

