Jharkhand police rescue man from mob after beef found in house; 6 injured

The police on Thursday rescued a youth, a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, from a rampaging mob which claimed that beef was found in his house.

Six people including three police personnel were injured and the force used batons to disperse the attackers who also ransacked police vehicles and set on fire some goods kept in front of the house of the accused.

Slaughter of bovine animals and selling their meat are banned in Jharkhand.

The situation is under control now, Nirsa Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pitamber Singh Kherwar said.

The incident occurred at Bhurkunda locality under Nirsa police station, around 190 km from the state capital Ranchi, where some villagers reportedly found a slaughtered cow and its meat in the house of a person identified as Nasruddin Ansari.

Soon, a mob assembled there and started throwing stones at the house. Some household goods kept in front of it were torched.

Ansari and his family members manage to flee but his son Sahabuddin was caught by the mob and he was tied to a tree, police said. The situation came under control after Superintendent of Police (rural) Reeshma Rameshan reached the spot and assured the villagers to take action against the culprit. Nirsa MLA Aparna Sengupta also reached the village and tried to pacify the villagers. Later, The MLA, administrative officials and the police held a meeting with villagers to ensure peace in the village.

