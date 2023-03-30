Goa: Hotel employee arrested for `assaulting' woman tourist from Netherlands

Police on Thursday arrested a man hailing from Uttarakhand who worked at a hotel in Goa for allegedly attacking a woman tourist from the Netherlands.

The alleged incident had taken place late Friday night.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the accused, who is from Dehradun, worked as a bar tenderer at the hotel in Pernem area. The woman said in her complaint that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises.

As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her.

When a local man came to her rescue, the intruder ran away. He then returned carrying a knife and attacked her as well as her rescuer before fleeing.

Police registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others.

During investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and he was arrested. Further probe is on.

