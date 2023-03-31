G7 trade ministers to discuss WTO reform on April 4, Japan says

Japan will host a Group of Seven (G7) trade ministers' teleconference on April 4, where the World Trade Organization reform will be discussed with its director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Under the moderation of Japanese trade and foreign ministers, the talks will also address strengthening free and fair trade orders, supply chains and economic security, the ministry said in a statement.

