China highly concerned about Australia's tightened security review of Chinese firms - vice commerce minister

China is highly concerned of Australia's tightened security review of Chinese firms' investment and operation in the country，Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.

"National security should not be abused. China hopes Australia will properly handle relevant cases and enhance confidence of Chinese enterprises to carry out cooperation with Australia," vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen was quoted as saying to Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres on Mar. 29 on the sidelines of Boao Forum.

Wang also expressed concern about Australia's anti-dumping and countervailing measures against Chinese goods.

