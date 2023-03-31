Left Menu

China highly concerned about Australia's tightened security review of Chinese firms - vice commerce minister

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:38 IST
China highly concerned about Australia's tightened security review of Chinese firms - vice commerce minister
Wang Shouwen Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China is highly concerned of Australia's tightened security review of Chinese firms' investment and operation in the country，Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.

"National security should not be abused. China hopes Australia will properly handle relevant cases and enhance confidence of Chinese enterprises to carry out cooperation with Australia," vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen was quoted as saying to Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres on Mar. 29 on the sidelines of Boao Forum.

Wang also expressed concern about Australia's anti-dumping and countervailing measures against Chinese goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023