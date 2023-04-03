Left Menu

Maha: Cab driver held for molesting woman passenger in Pune

A driver with an aggregator cab service has been held for allegedly flashing a woman passenger and making indecent gestures in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.The 32-year-old man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and 509 word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, the Hadaspar police station official said.The incident took place on March 30 when the 34-year-old complainant had booked a ride from Magarpatta to Senapati Bapat Marg.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:55 IST
A driver with an aggregator cab service has been held for allegedly flashing a woman passenger and making indecent gestures in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

The 32-year-old man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty ) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the Hadaspar police station official said.

''The incident took place on March 30 when the 34-year-old complainant had booked a ride from Magarpatta to Senapati Bapat Marg. As per the woman, the driver adjusted the rear-view mirror to look at her, flashed her when he got down to urinate enroute. He also made indecent gestures,'' the official said.

The driver has been held and the process of placing him under arrest was underway, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

