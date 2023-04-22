Left Menu

Differences in South China Sea are not the sum total of relations between Philippines, China - Philippine official

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 09:31 IST
Differences in South China Sea are not the sum total of relations between Philippines, China - Philippine official
  • Philippines

The Philippines' foreign minister on Saturday said his nation's differences with China in the South China Sea are not the sum total of relations between the two countries.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo made the remarks at the start of bilateral talks in Manila with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

