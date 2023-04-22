Differences in South China Sea are not the sum total of relations between Philippines, China - Philippine official
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 09:31 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines' foreign minister on Saturday said his nation's differences with China in the South China Sea are not the sum total of relations between the two countries.
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo made the remarks at the start of bilateral talks in Manila with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.
