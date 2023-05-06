Left Menu

Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar killed in Lahore: Sources

Wanted terrorist and chief of the Khalistan Commando Force KCF-Panjwar group Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Pakistans Lahore on Saturday by unidentified assailants, sources said. He was gunned down this morning by two motorcycle-borne men near his residence in Lahore, they said. He later headed this outfit and crossed over to Pakistan.

Wanted terrorist and chief of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF-Panjwar group) Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday by unidentified assailants, sources said. He was gunned down this morning by two motorcycle-borne men near his residence in Lahore, they said. Hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Panjwar, 63 was involved in drug and weapons smuggling and was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020. He joined the KCF in 1986. He later headed this outfit and crossed over to Pakistan. The KCF was listed as a terrorist organisation under UAPA.

