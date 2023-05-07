Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:00 IST
Saudi Arabia will allocate $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said on Sunday.
Sudan has been mired in internal strife since a conflict erupted between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.
