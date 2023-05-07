Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:00 IST
Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan - state TV

Saudi Arabia will allocate $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said on Sunday.

Sudan has been mired in internal strife since a conflict erupted between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

