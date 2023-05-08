Left Menu

Gunmen kill journalist in restive northwest Cameroon, says union

Gunmen shot dead a journalist late on Sunday in Bamenda, a city in Cameroon's troubled northwest region, the local journalists' union said, in at least the third killing of a media worker in the country this year. Anye Nde Nsoh, the west and northwest region bureau chief for weekly newspaper the Advocate, was in a pub in Bamenda's Ntarikon neighbourhood when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, said colleague Melanie Ndefru, who was close to the scene of the attack.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 05:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 05:39 IST
Gunmen kill journalist in restive northwest Cameroon, says union

Gunmen shot dead a journalist late on Sunday in Bamenda, a city in Cameroon's troubled northwest region, the local journalists' union said, in at least the third killing of a media worker in the country this year.

Anye Nde Nsoh, the west and northwest region bureau chief for weekly newspaper the Advocate, was in a pub in Bamenda's Ntarikon neighbourhood when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, said colleague Melanie Ndefru, who was close to the scene of the attack. Earlier this year, a radio presenter and a journalist were killed in two separate attacks in or near the capital Yaounde, prompting the United Nations to express concern about the media environment.

The Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) confirmed Nsoh's death and called for an investigation. "This latest attack on a journalist is one too many. The long-drawn conflict in the northwest and southwest regions has pitched journalists into grave danger," said CAMASEJ President Jude Viban.

A spokesperson for the regional authorities said they were not aware of the attack. There has been no claim of responsibility so far. Nsoh's death came amid a conflict between Cameroonian authorities and some separatist factions in English-speaking regions that turned violent in 2017.

Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting between armed separatists and government troops, with atrocities committed on both sides. Nsoh's employer said he had just finished working on the Monday edition of the newspaper in which he had a front page story and two others.

"It was a shock to hear about his demise," said Tarhyang Enowbikah Tabe, publisher of the Advocate. (Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Jamie Freed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023