Israeli foreign minister discusses Mideast with Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:52 IST
Israel's foreign minister discussed new normalisation moves in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, the ministry said, after Washington said last week it was working to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"Foreign Minister Eli Cohen updated the Secretary of State on recent Israeli activity with the goal of promoting regional stability and the two discussed advancing additional normalization moves, as part of expanding and deepening the Abraham Accords," the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the U.S.-brokered agreements Israel signed with Gulf states in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

