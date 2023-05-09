Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 4.5 cr seized from international bus, two arrested

Gold biscuits worth Rs 4.5 crore were seized from an international bus coming from Agartala via Bangladesh, BSF said.

The seizure was made during checking at Petrapole along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, it said, adding that the bus driver and the helper were arrested.

Checking was intensified along the border ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit on Tuesday.

