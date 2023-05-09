Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested - aide

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the military, his aide said on Tuesday.

Khan was taken into custody at a court in Islamabad in a corruption case, local broadcaster Geo TV reported. A Reuters witness said shortly after Khan entered the gate of the Islamabad High Court, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armoured vehicles while Khan was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

