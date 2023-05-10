Poland summons Russian ambassador over incident involving fighter jet
- Country:
- Poland
Poland summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday over an incident involving a Russian fighter jet and a Polish border guard aircraft over the Black Sea, a spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry said.
A Polish border guard aircraft on patrol for the European Union's border agency Frontex narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea near Romania on May 7, Romania and Poland said.
"We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behaviour of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident," Lukasz Jasina wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate
Poland will keep ban on Ukrainian grain until year-end, minister says
European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania -minister
European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania -minister
Poland: prosecutors open probe into opposition leader Tusk