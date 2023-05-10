Left Menu

Pakistan Army deployed in Punjab to maintain law and order after violent protests

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:59 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Punjab on Wednesday to maintain law and order in the most populous province after violent protests in several cities and attacks on military installations following the dramatic arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.

The decision was taken by the interior ministry at the request of the Punjab government, according to a notification issued by the federal government.

''The exact numbers of troops/assets, date and area of deployment will be worked out by the provincial government in consultation” with the army headquarters, according to the notification.

The army would be working alongside district administration to restore law, order and peace, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Punjab police said that 945 people were arrested from across the province for disturbing peace and indulging in violence.

''Miscreants involved in violent acts, vandalism, damage to public and private property throughout the province have been arrested,” the police said in a statement.

It added that more than 130 police officers and law enforcement personnel were seriously injured during the violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that more than 25 vehicles of the police and government agencies were destroyed and burnt.

Protesters had attacked more than 14 government buildings, looting and causing serious damage to government property, he shared.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

