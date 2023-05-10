Left Menu

MP: In IAS reshuffle, Manish Singh to replace Raghvendra Singh as commissioner of public relations

Manish Singh will replace Raghvendra Singh, who has been transferred as the principal secretary of the mining resources department.The public relations department and Madhyam are responsible for the promotion of policies and image of the government.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:00 IST
MP: In IAS reshuffle, Manish Singh to replace Raghvendra Singh as commissioner of public relations
  • Country:
  • India

As part of a bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday posted Manish Singh as commissioner of public relations and managing director of Madhyam. Manish Singh will replace Raghvendra Singh, who has been transferred as the principal secretary of the mining resources department.

The public relations department and Madhyam are responsible for the promotion of policies and image of the government. Besides commissioner of public relations, Manish Singh will also continue to work as managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, official sources said.

The government has posted Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari as the managing director of MP Industrial Development Corporation and ex-officio secretary of the industrial policy and investment promotion department.

The state government also gave the additional charge of “secretary – public relations department” to Vivek Porwal, who is currently holding the charge of secretary to the chief minister, aviation and cooperatives departments, the sources said.

With the posting of Raghevndra Singh, principal secretary of science and technology department – Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava – will be relieved from the additional charge of the mining resources department, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023