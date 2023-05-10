MP: In IAS reshuffle, Manish Singh to replace Raghvendra Singh as commissioner of public relations

As part of a bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday posted Manish Singh as commissioner of public relations and managing director of Madhyam. Manish Singh will replace Raghvendra Singh, who has been transferred as the principal secretary of the mining resources department.

The public relations department and Madhyam are responsible for the promotion of policies and image of the government. Besides commissioner of public relations, Manish Singh will also continue to work as managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, official sources said.

The government has posted Dr Navneet Mohan Kothari as the managing director of MP Industrial Development Corporation and ex-officio secretary of the industrial policy and investment promotion department.

The state government also gave the additional charge of “secretary – public relations department” to Vivek Porwal, who is currently holding the charge of secretary to the chief minister, aviation and cooperatives departments, the sources said.

With the posting of Raghevndra Singh, principal secretary of science and technology department – Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava – will be relieved from the additional charge of the mining resources department, the sources added.

