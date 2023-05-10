Left Menu

Woman for film shoot in Mumbai raped by male friend in hotel

A 19-year-old woman from Haryana, who had come to Mumbai for a film shoot, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friend at a hotel in Marine Drive, police said on Wednesday.The 38-year-old accused has been arrested, an official said. The victim and the accused know each other and had come to Mumbai for film shooting from Haryana, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:34 IST
Woman for film shoot in Mumbai raped by male friend in hotel
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman from Haryana, who had come to Mumbai for a film shoot, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friend at a hotel in Marine Drive, police said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old accused has been arrested, an official said. The victim and the accused know each other and had come to Mumbai for film shooting from Haryana, he said. On the night of Sunday, the male friend allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and threatened her, the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and voluntarily causing hurt against the man and arrested him.

He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till May 12, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023