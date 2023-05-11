Russia must provide medical care to Alexei Navalny suffering from serious ill-health

The Russian government must provide opposition politician, Alexei Navalny with urgent and comprehensive medical care in light of his gravely deteriorating health, the UN torture expert said today.

“I am distressed by the deteriorating state of Mr. Navalny’s health and the apparent lack of satisfactory diagnosis and medical treatment,” said Alice Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The UN torture expert said the alleged placement of Mr. Navalny in isolation on 11 separate occasions, amounting to 114 days in solitary confinement in harsh conditions over a seven-month period, appears disproportionate and if confirmed, would amount to a form of torture.

“Mr. Navalny is reportedly suffering from serious ill-health, including chronic spinal disease and problems related to neurological damage,” Edwards said. “He must immediately and continuously be provided with adequate care, including comprehensive medical check-ups, treatment and monitoring of his health situation in a civil hospital.”

The Special Rapporteur also raised the cases of three political supporters of Mr. Navalny who are also in Russian detention – Liliya Chanysheva, Vadim Ostanin and Daniel Kholodny.

“These cases should be promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigated,” she said. “If it is found that these individuals are being arbitrarily deprived of their liberty, they should be released without delay. In the case of Mr. Ostanin, whose health is reportedly worsening, the Russian Federation should as a matter of urgency provide adequate medical care in a civil hospital,” the expert said.

Alexei Navalny is a political opposition figure and anti-corruption activist in Russia. He was arrested in connection with a previous sentence in January 2021 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had been receiving medical treatment after an apparent poisoning.

Liliya Chanysheva is the previous head of Mr. Navalny’s office in the city of Ufa. She was arrested on charges of managing a structural subdivision of an extremist community in November 2021. Vadim Ostanin, the head of the Navalny office in the city of Byisk, was arrested on similar charges in March 2022. Daniel Kholodny, an employee of Mr. Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was arrested at the same time on charges of participation in an extremist community, and for allegedly providing or collecting money to finance an extremist organisation.

The Special Rapporteur and other experts have been in direct contact with the Government of the Russian Federation about these cases and will continue to monitor them.