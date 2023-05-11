CEAT Ambernath plant receives five-star grading in British Safety Council Audit

The company's Ambernath plant underwent a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: ''The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers' health, safety and wellbeing.'' Amit Tolani- Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty added ''We are delighted to announce that we have been awarded a Five Star rating by the British Safety Council Occupational Health and Safety Audit. This accomplishment highlights our firm dedication to ensuring the safety and welfare of our employees and stakeholders. We aim at constant enhancement of our health and safety management systems to uphold our standing as a best practice organization.'' About CEAT CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, and CEAT tyres are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide. The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.6 billion.

In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining, and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tyres, as well as special application off road tyres.

