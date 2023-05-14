Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, police urge pilgrims to follow weather forecasts

Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag Vishakha Ashok Bhadane released a clip from Kedarnath that showed snow falling over the Himalayan temple.In the video, Bhadane urged the devotees to proceed on their journeys only after taking weather updates and urged them to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.Kedarnath and Badrinath have received frequent snow in May in what is an unusual weather phenomenon.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 14-05-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh snowfall hit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday with police appealing to pilgrims coming to visit the temple to plan their journeys in accordance with weather forecasts. The police also advised the devotees to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.

In the video, Bhadane urged the devotees to proceed on their journeys only after taking weather updates and urged them to carry umbrellas, raincoats and essential medicines.

Kedarnath and Badrinath have received frequent snow in May in what is an unusual weather phenomenon. However, the snowfall has failed to deter the pilgrims from visiting the revered shrines. The two temples have received more than four lakh pilgrims in less than a month since the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra. Kedarnath opened for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

