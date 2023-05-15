Following are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL81 CONG-3RDLD KARNATAKA **** Karnataka: Power play on for CM post, Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit New Delhi/Bengaluru: The suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister intensified on Monday as state Congress president D K Shivakumar cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues after he and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the top post, were called by the central leadership for discussions.**** DEL62 RJ-INTERVIEW-PILOT **** Sachin compares Rajasthan with Karnataka, asks his govt to fulfil promise on `corruption' Jaipur: Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday cited his party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls to push for action by the Ashok Gehlot government over alleged corruption during the previous BJP rule in Rajasthan.By Sandeep Dahiya **** DEL39 PM-DIVERSITY-INDIA **** India's diversity, people's love for it has drawn world towards country: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Indians' natural and instinctive love for diversity is the nation's real strength and has kept it united through centuries, noting that it is this aspect of the country which has drawn the world towards it. **** DEL27 CBI-SRK-OFFICER **** Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner New Delhi: Foreign visits undertaken by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, booked by the CBI over an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case, will be under the scanner of the agency, officials said. **** DEL66 DEF-IAF **** Air Marshal Dixit takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff New Delhi: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on Monday. **** DEL79 MHA-MANIPUR-LD VIOLENCE **** Justice to be done in Manipur: Home Minister Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence in Manipur and assured the state complete support of the Centre in ensuring lasting peace.

DEL36 PM-LD ROZGAR MELA **** PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on Tuesday to those joining various government departments and also address them virtually.**** BOM22 MH-LD RAJNATH SINGH **** Defence import dependency could become hindrance to strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said self-reliance in defence is essential for strengthening the security apparatus of the country. **** BOM19 MH-AKOLA CLASH **** Akola clash: More than 100 detained; internet shut; curfew relaxed in few areas Akola: More than 100 people have been detained so far in connection with a clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Akola city that left a man dead and injured eight others, including two policemen, an official said on Monday **** BOM14 MH-COURT-DRDO SCIENTIST-CUSTODY **** Maha: Court extends custody of DRDO scientist held for providing secret info to Pak agent Pune: The special court in Pune on Monday extended till May 16 the police custody of DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent. **** CAL13 MZ-CYCLONE-DAMAGE **** Cyclone 'Mocha' damages over 230 houses in Mizoram Aizawl: At least 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged after super cyclone 'Mocha' struck several parts of Mizoram, officials said on Monday. **** BOM11 GJ-FISHERMEN-RELEASE **** 184 fishermen reach Gujarat after release from Pakistani jail Ahmedabad: A total of 184 fishermen from Gujarat, who were released by Pakistani authorities last week, reached Vadodara on Monday morning by a train from Punjab, the state government said. **** LEGAL LGD25 SC-ADANI-2NDLD HINDENBURG **** Adani-Hindenburg row: Not investigating Adani group since 2016 as claimed, SEBI to SC New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that it was not investigating the Adani group since 2016 and termed such claims "factually baseless''. **** LGD10 SC-KERALA STORY **** SC to hear plea against release of movie 'The Kerala Story' on Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court said it will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of movie 'The Kerala Story' which hit theatres on May 5. **** BUSINESS DEL64 BIZ-ADANI-FINMIN **** FinMin says stands by 2021 Parl reply that SEBI was investigating Adani Group cos New Delhi: As a political row erupted over SEBI telling Supreme Court that it has not been probing the Adani group since 2016, the Finance Ministry on Monday said it stands by its July 2021 written reply in Parliament that had stated that the stock market regulator was investigating some Adani group companies. **** FOREIGN FGN34 SWEDEN-JAISHANKAR-TRILATERAL **** EAM Jaishankar attends India Trilateral Forum in Sweden Stockholm/London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-level discussions including at the India Trilateral Forum on Monday as part of his first visit to Sweden, which currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. **** FGN42 PAK-IMRAN-JUDICIARY-PDM-2NDLD PROTEST **** Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman join Pakistan ruling coalition's sit-in against judiciary Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday joined the ruling coalition's sit-in outside the Supreme Court to protest against some of the recent rulings of the judiciary which they said provided blanket relief to former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases.By Sajjad Hussain ****

