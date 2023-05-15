Left Menu

Gujarat BJP MP, father booked for abetment to suicide

No arrest has been made in the case yet, said the official.The FIR was registered on the complaint of Hitarth Chag, whose father Dr Atul Chag was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Veraval town on February 12.Dr Chag, an MD, was a well-known doctor of the Veraval region.

PTI | Veraval | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:17 IST
Gujarat BJP MP, father booked for abetment to suicide
  • Country:
  • India

More than three months after a doctor from Veraval town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district died allegedly by suicide, police have registered a case against BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Rajesh Chudasama and his father on the charges of abetment and criminal intimidation, police said on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation) was registered on Monday against the MP, who represents the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat, and his father Naranbhai, said inspector SM Israni of Veraval City police station. No arrest has been made in the case yet, said the official.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Hitarth Chag, whose father Dr Atul Chag was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Veraval town on February 12.

Dr Chag, an MD, was a well-known doctor of the Veraval region. After his death, police found a one-line note blaming the MP and his father.

When the police refused to register a case against the Chudasama duo based on his father's ''suicide'' note, Hitarth filed a contempt petition with the Gujarat High Court seeking action against the cops. However, the HC dismissed his petition earlier this month.

It was immediately not known what prompted the police to register the FIR now.

As per the FIR, the MP and his father had a close relationship with Dr Chag for the last 20 years and the duo had borrowed nearly Rs 1.75 crore from the doctor in instalments since 2008 by winning his trust. They allegedly gave Dr Chag a few cheques.

However, when the MP and his father stopped responding to Dr Chag's repeated requests to return the money, the latter deposited one of the cheques of Rs 90 lakh in the bank but it was dishonoured.

Days before the suicide, the duo had verbally abused Dr Chag and also threatened to kill Hitarth for demanding the money back, the FIR said. The threat and the thought of losing money deeply upset the doctor, who took the extreme step out of shock and fear, the FIR added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023