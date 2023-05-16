Left Menu

Two staffers in U.S. House Democrat's Virginia office attacked with baseball bat

A person wielding a baseball bat attacked two staff members in Democratic U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly's district office in northern Virginia on Monday, Connolly and local police said. The suspect, who arrived at Connolly's office asking for the congressman, is now in custody, Fairfax City Police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 00:02 IST
Two staffers in U.S. House Democrat's Virginia office attacked with baseball bat

A person wielding a baseball bat attacked two staff members in Democratic U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly's district office in northern Virginia on Monday, Connolly and local police said.

The suspect, who arrived at Connolly's office asking for the congressman, is now in custody, Fairfax City Police said in a statement. "The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said in a statement.

Both staffers were transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said. Connolly, 73, has served in the House since 2009, representing a district that covers Virginia suburbs to the west of Washington, D.C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023