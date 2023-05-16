Fire at Greater Noida hospital; 5 rescued

A fire broke out inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of a multi-storey private hospital building in Greater Noida on Tuesday, prompting the rescue of five persons from the facility, officials said.

No person suffered injuries in the incident and the fire was completely doused within an hour, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

''The fire was reported from Naveen Hospital in Alpha 2 sector of Greater Noida. The fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital located on the fourth floor,'' Choubey said.

''An alert about it was received by us at 5.19 pm and fire fighters were rushed to the spot immediately. They used the fire-fighting equipment available inside the hospital to douse the fire completely," he said.

Five persons were rescued from the ICU during the episode and no one suffered injuries, the CFO said.

Further assessment for cause of fire and damages accrued were underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)