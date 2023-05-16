Delhi LG office returns files on services matter to Delhi govt in view of SC judgement; AAP govt accuse CS of creating hurdles

The LG Secretariat has returned the files related to Services matters to the Delhi government in light of the Supreme Court's order last week on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Delhi government said it expected full cooperation from LG VK Saxena and the Centre but the Chief Secretary and the Services Secretary are still creating hurdles and even the first order for removing Services Secretary has not been implemented yet.

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer and Services Department Secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer, threatening disciplinary action against him.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post last week, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

The apex court ruled on Thursday the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police and public order that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor.

''The LG Secretariat, in compliance of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench Judgment dated May 11, has returned files pertaining to Services matters, back to the Government for necessary action,'' said an official.

These files include proposals for extension of contractual tenure of staff in various Delhi government hospitals and acceptance of resignation of a Group 'A' staff of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. These were sent to the LG for approval.

''These have been returned with the observation that the departments may be advised to take appropriate action/further necessary action, in light of the judgment of CB (Constitution Bench) in Apex Court on May 11,'' the official added.

The Delhi government said it expected full cooperation from the LG and Centre.

''We expect full cooperation from LG and central govt. However, the chief secretary and services secretary are still creating hurdles. The first transfer order for changing the services Secretary has not been implemented yet,'' it added.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had convened a meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) on Tuesday to consider AAP government's directions to transfer officers, including Services Secretary Ashish More.

