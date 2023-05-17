Left Menu

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects military satellite facility -KCNA

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 02:59 IST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite facility on Tuesday, state media KCNA reported.

The report also said Kim has approved the next steps of the action plan by the non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee.

Earlier this year, KCNA reported Pyongyang has completed building its first military spy satellite and final preparations to launch the satellite were underway.

