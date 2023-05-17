West Bengal: 2-year-old girl killed as concrete window shed collapses on her

A two-year-old girl was killed after a concrete window shed collapsed and fell on her in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Ramchandrapur in Garchumuk police outpost area, they said.

Afrin Khatun went to her maternal uncle's house in Ramchandrapur on Tuesday evening along with her family. During Monday's thunderstorm, the branch of a tree fell on the window shed of the house. However, it was not removed even after two days.

When Afrin was playing with a few kids, the window shed came crashing down on her along with the branch, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

