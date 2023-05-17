Labourer working at Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence injured during work

A 32-year-old construction labourer slipped from a staircase and was injured while working at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, police said.

He was hired for ongoing construction work at 'Matoshree', an official said.

''The labourer slipped from a staircase while going down to fetch water. He was taken to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital. He is stable,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)