Bihar caste survey: SC refusal to stay HC order setback for Nitish govt: BJP

After the Supreme Court refused to stay the Patna High Court order halting a caste survey in Bihar, the BJP termed it a setback of the Nitish Kumar-led grand alliance government and demanded that it convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter.

The ruling JD(U), however, asserted that the BJP wants to politicise the issue as the decision to carry out a caste survey was taken after holding an all-party meeting and passing a resolution in the state assembly.

The caste survey in Bihar will remain suspended as the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to stay the Patna High Court's interim order saying it will have to examine whether the state government was carrying out a census in the garb of a survey.

“It’s a fresh setback for the Nitish Kumar government. The Mahagathbandhan government has already complicated the matter as it did not present its side properly before the Patna High Court leading to a stay,” senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said.

The decision to conduct the caste survey was taken by the then NDA government in Bihar headed by Nitish Kumar in June last year. The JD(U) leader later dumped the BJP and formed the Mahagathbandhan government with RJD, Congress and others.

“The state government must call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. If required, a special session of the assembly should be convened. With an intention to take credit for the caste survey, Nitish Kumar neither discussed the matter with the opposition party nor called an all-party meeting before initiating the process,” said Modi.

Reacting to Modi’s assertion, JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar claimed said that the BJP leader is trying to politicise the issue.

“It’s a well-known fact that the BJP is against reservation for the economically and socially backward people. They are against caste survey also,” he said in a video statement.

Neeraj Kumar, however, made no comment on the apex court’s order.

The first round of the caste survey in Bihar was conducted between January 7 and 21. The second round started on April 15 and was supposed to continue till May 15.

