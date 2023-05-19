Sudan's Burhan sacks RSF head Hemedti as deputy of sovereign council

Sudan's sovereign council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree on Friday sacking paramilitary RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, from his position as deputy of the council with immediate effect.

Burhan also appointed former rebel leader Malik Agar as a deputy on the council.

