China opposes G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir - CNN-News 18

China is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir in India, CNN-News 18 reported on Friday.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. Islamabad has also opposed India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir under its year-long presidency of the bloc.

