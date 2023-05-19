Maha: Two held for transporting beef in Thane

Two persons were arrested for allegedly transporting beef worth Rs 45,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted a tempo on Thursday and recovered 300 kg of the banned meat, inspector Pramod Kumbhar of Narpoli police station said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Animal Protection Act has been registered against the accused, who are from neighbouring Mumbai, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)